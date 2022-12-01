Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6705; (P) 0.6753; (R1) 0.6836; More…
AUD/USD’s rally resumed by breaking through 0.6796 and intraday bias is back on the upside. Next target is 0.6871 fibonacci level first. Break there will target 61.8% projection of 0.6271 to 0.6796 from 0.6641 at 0.6965. For now, near term outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.6641 support holds, in case of retreat.
In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom is in place at 0.6160 already. But it’s too early to call for trend reversal. Nevertheless, even as a corrective move, rise from 0.6169 should target 38.2% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.6169 at 0.6871. Sustained trading above 55 week EMA (now at 0.6927) will raise the chance of the start of a bullish up trend. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.6521 resistance turned support holds.