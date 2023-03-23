<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6643; (P) 0.6701; (R1) 0.6741; More…

AUD/USD’s break of 0.6729 resistance should confirm short term bottoming at 0.6563. Fall from 0.7156 might have also completed just ahead of 0.6546 fibonacci level. Intraday bias is on the upside for 55 day EMA (now at 0.6773). Sustained break there will pave the way back to retest 0.7156 high. On the downside, however, below 0.6648 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, as long as 61.8% retracement of 0.6169 to 0.7156 at 0.6546 holds, the decline from 0.7156 is seen as a correction to rally from 0.6169 (2022 low) only. Another rise should still be seen through 0.7156 at a later stage. However, sustained break of 0.6546 will raise the chance of long term down trend resumption through 0.6169 low.