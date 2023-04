Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6674; (P) 0.6724; (R1) 0.6771; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 0.7156 to 0.6563 at 0.6790 will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 0.6929. However, break of 0.6650 support will turn bias back to the downside for 0.6563 low again.

In the bigger picture, as long as 61.8% retracement of 0.6169 to 0.7156 at 0.6546 holds, the decline from 0.7156 is seen as a correction to rally from 0.6169 (2022 low) only. Another rise should still be seen through 0.7156 at a later stage. However, sustained break of 0.6546 will raise the chance of long term down trend resumption through 0.6169 low.