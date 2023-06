Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6731; (P) 0.6752; (R1) 0.6772; More…

AUD/USD’s rally from 0.6457 is in progress and intraday bias stays on the upside for 0.6817 structural resistance. Decisive break there will carry larger bullish implications. On the downside, however, break of 0.6691 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.7156 is still in favor to continue as long as 0.6817 resistance holds. Prior rejection by 55 W EMA (now at 0.6801) keeps medium term outlook bearish. Break of 0.6457 will target 0.6169 key support (2022 low). Nevertheless, firm break of 0.6817 will indicate that fall from 0.7156 has completed in a three-wave corrective structure. Rise from 0.6169 would then be ready to resume through 0.7156.