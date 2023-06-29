<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6568; (P) 0.6629; (R1) 0.6661; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD stays on the downside at this point. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 0.6457 to 0.6898 at 0.6625 will path the way back to 0.6457 key support level. On the upside, above 0.6719 resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, outlook is mixed up by the deeper than expected pull back from 0.6898. Still, price actions from 0.7156 are seen as a correction to rebound from 0.6169. Break of 0.6457 will resume the fall towards 0.6169 low. On the upside, though, break of 0.6898 resistance will argue that rise from 0.6169 is ready to resume through 0.7156.