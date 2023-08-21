Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6380; (P) 0.6404; (R1) 0.6430; More…
Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains on the downside despite loss of downside momentum. Current fall should target 100% projection of 0.7156 to 0.6457 from 0.6894 at 0.6195. On the upside, above 0.6479 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another fall.
In the bigger picture, current development argues that the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high) is still in progress. Decisive break of 0.6169 will target 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 to 0.7156 at 0.6021. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.6894, in case of strong rebound.