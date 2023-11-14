AUD/USD Mid-Day Report

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6355; (P) 0.6374; (R1) 0.6395; More…

Break of 0.6247 minor resistance argues that AUD/USD’s pull back from 0.6521 has completed at 0.6337 already. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 0.6510 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 0.6894 to 0.6269 at 0.6508). Decisive break there will carry larger bullish implication and turn outlook bullish. Nevertheless, break of 0.6337 will bring retest of 0.6269 support instead.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, there is no confirmation that down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high) has completed. While current rebound from 0.6269 might extend higher, it could be the third leg of the corrective pattern from 0.6169 (2022 low) only. For now, medium term bearishness will remain as long as 0.6894 resistance holds.