Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6710; (P) 0.6744; (R1) 0.6765; More…

Further rally is in favor in AUD/USD as long as 0.6689 support holds. Rise from 0.6269 would target 0.6894 resistance first. Sustained break there will target 0.7156 next. Nevertheless, break of 0.6689 will indicate short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside for deeper pull back

In the bigger picture, there is no confirmation that down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high) has completed. Price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) could be just a medium term corrective pattern. Rise from 0.6269 is seen as the third leg of the pattern. For now, range trading should be seen between 0.6169 and 0.7156 (2023 high), until further developments.