AUD/USD recovered quickly after breaching 0.6524 support and intraday bias stays neutral. On the downside, decisive break of 0.6524 argue that whole rebound from 0.6269 has completed, and bring deeper fall to this support. However, considering bullish convergence condition in 4H MACD, firm break of 0.6623 minor resistance will confirm short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern to the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Sideway trading could continue in range of 0.6169/7156 for some more time. But as long as 0.7156 holds, an eventual downside breakout would be mildly in favor.