Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6499; (P) 0.6517; (R1) 0.6543; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral for consolidations above 0.6486 temporary low. But further decline is expected as long as 0.6594 resistance holds. On the downside, below 0.6486 will target a retest on 0.6442 first. Firm break there will resume whole decline from 0.6870. However, on the upside, break of 0.6594 will resume the rebound from 0.6442 and turn bias back to the upside instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern to the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Fall from 0.7156 (2023 high) is seen as the second leg, which might still be in progress. Overall, sideway trading could continue in range of 0.6169/7156 for some more time. But as long as 0.7156 holds, an eventual downside breakout would be mildly in favor.