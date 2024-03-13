Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6581; (P) 0.6610; (R1) 0.6635; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD stays neutral at this point. Another rise will be mildly in favor as long as 55 4H EMA (now at 0.6577) holds. Above 0.6666 will resume the rebound from 0.6442 to 61.8% retracement of 0.6877 to 0.6442 at 0.6707 next. Sustained trading above there will argue rise from 0.6442 is probably resuming whole rally from 0.6269. Nevertheless, sustained break of 55 4H EMA will revive near term bearishness and bring retest of 0.6442 low instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern to the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Fall from 0.7156 (2023 high) is seen as the second leg, which might still be in progress. Overall, sideway trading could continue in range of 0.6169/7156 for some more time. But as long as 0.7156 holds, an eventual downside breakout would be mildly in favor.