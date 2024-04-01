Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6502; (P) 0.6517; (R1) 0.6530; More….

AUD/USD recovered after dipping to 0.6484 and intraday bias is neutral at this point. Risk will remain on the downside as long as 0.6633 resistance holds. Firm break of 0.6484 support will indicate that larger fall from 0.6870 is ready to resume, and turn bias to the downside for 0.6442 low.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern to the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Fall from 0.7156 (2023 high) is seen as the second leg, which might still be in progress. Overall, sideway trading could continue in range of 0.6169/7156 for some more time. But as long as 0.7156 holds, an eventual downside breakout would be mildly in favor.