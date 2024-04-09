Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6573; (P) 0.6592; (R1) 0.6623; More….

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral first. On the upside, break of 0.6618 resistance will affirm the case that rise from 0.6480 is the third leg of the pattern from 0.6442 low. Intraday bias will be back on the upside for 0.6666 resistance, and then 100% projection of 0.6442 to 0.6666 from 0.6480 at 0.6704. Nevertheless, break of 0.6480 support will bring retest of 0.6442 low instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern to the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Fall from 0.7156 (2023 high) is seen as the second leg, which might still be in progress. Overall, sideway trading could continue in range of 0.6169/7156 for some more time. But as long as 0.7156 holds, an eventual downside breakout would be mildly in favor.