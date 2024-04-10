Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6602; (P) 0.6624; (R1) 0.6649; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains on the upside at this point. Rise from 0.6480 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 0.6442. Further rally would be seen to 0.6666 resistance, and then 100% projection of 0.6442 to 0.6666 from 0.6480 at 0.6704. Nevertheless, break of 0.6548 support will turn bias back to the downside instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern to the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Fall from 0.7156 (2023 high) is seen as the second leg, which might still be in progress. Overall, sideway trading could continue in range of 0.6169/7156 for some more time. But as long as 0.7156 holds, an eventual downside breakout would be mildly in favor.