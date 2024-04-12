Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6509; (P) 0.6531; (R1) 0.6560; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD stays mildly on the downside at this point. Decisive break of 0.6480 support will argue that is ready to resume through 0.6442. Next target will be 61.8% projection of 0.6870 to 0.6442 from 0.6643 at 0.6378. For now, risk will stay mildly on the downside as long as 0.6643 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern to the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Fall from 0.7156 (2023 high) is seen as the second leg, which might still be in progress. Overall, sideway trading could continue in range of 0.6169/7156 for some more time. But as long as 0.7156 holds, an eventual downside breakout would be mildly in favor.