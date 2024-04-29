Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6515; (P) 0.6535; (R1) 0.6554; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains on the upside as rise from 0.6361 short term bottom is in progress. Fall from 0.6870 might have completed at 0.6361 already. Further rally would be seen to 0.6643 resistance next. On the downside, below 0.6516 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern to the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Fall from 0.7156 (2023 high) is seen as the second leg, which is still in progress. Overall, sideway trading could continue in range of 0.6169/7156 for some more time. But as long as 0.7156 holds, an eventual downside breakout would be mildly in favor.