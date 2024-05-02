Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6479; (P) 0.6509; (R1) 0.6554; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD is turned neutral again with current recovery. On the upside, break of 0.6585 resistance will resume the rebound from 0.6361. That would also affirm the case that fall from 0.6870 has completed. Further rally would be seen to 0.6643 resistance next. Nevertheless, break of 0.6464 will bring deeper fall back to retest 0.6361 low.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern to the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Fall from 0.7156 (2023 high) is seen as the second leg, which is still in progress. Overall, sideway trading could continue in range of 0.6169/7156 for some more time. But as long as 0.7156 holds, an eventual downside breakout would be mildly in favor.