Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6639; (P) 0.6661; (R1) 0.6689;

AUD/USD is still extending sideway trading below 0.6713 and intraday bias stays neutral. As long as 0.6578 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 0.6361 to 0.6713 at 0.6579) holds, further rally remains in favor. On the upside, firm break of 0.6713 will resume whole rise from 0.6361 to 0.6870 resistance next. However, sustained break of 0.6578 will dampen this bullish view, and bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement at 0.6495.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern to the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Fall from 0.7156 (2023 high) is seen as the second leg, which could have completed at 0.6269 already. Rise from there is seen as the third leg which is now trying to resume through 0.6870 resistance.