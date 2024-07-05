Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6708; (P) 0.6720; (R1) 0.6738; More...

AUD/USD’s rally is in progress and intraday bias stays on the upside. Current rise from 0.6361 should target 61.8% projection of 0.6361 to 0.6713 from 0.6619 at 0.6837 next. On the downside, below 0.6699 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But, near term outlook will stay bullish as long as 0.6619 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern to the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Fall from 0.7156 (2023 high) is seen as the second leg, which could have completed at 0.6269 already. Rise from there is seen as the third leg which is now trying to resume through 0.6870 resistance.