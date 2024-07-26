Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6507; (P) 0.6545; (R1) 0.6576; More...

A temporary low should be in place at 0.6513 with current recovery. Intraday bias is turned neutral for consolidations. Further decline is expected as long as 55 4H EMA (now at 0.6639) holds. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 0.6361 to 0.6798 at 0.6528 will pave the way back to 1.6361 support next.

In the bigger picture, overall, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with fall from 0.6798 as another falling leg. Deeper fall could be seen to the lower side of the range between 0.6169/6361. But strong support should be seen there to contain downside. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.6798 resistance holds, in case of rebound.