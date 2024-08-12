Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6558; (P) 0.6581; (R1) 0.6596; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD stays mildly on the upside as rise from 0.6348 is in favor to continue. Sustained break of 55 D EMA (now at 0.6612) will target 0.6798 resistance. On the downside, break of 0.6506 minor support will indicate rejection by the 55 D EMA, and turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.6348 instead.

In the bigger picture, overall, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with fall from 0.6798 as another falling leg. Deeper fall could be seen to the lower side of the range between 0.6169/6361. But strong support should be seen there to contain downside. Meanwhile, break of 0.6798 will target upper side of the range at 0.7156.