Fri, Aug 23, 2024 @ 09:41 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookAUDUSD OutlookAUD/USD Daily Report

AUD/USD Daily Report

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6683; (P) 0.6719; (R1) 0.6740; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral as consolidations continue below 0.6760 temporary top. Downside of retreat should be contained by 55 4H EMA (now at 0.6676) to bring rebound. Above 0.6760 will target 0.6798 resistance next. Firm break there will argue that larger rise from 0.6269 is ready to resume through 0.6870 resistance. However, sustained break of 55 4H EMA will confirm short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 0.6633) and possibly below.

In the bigger picture, overall, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern. Rise from 0.6340 is likely developing into another rising leg. Firm break of 0.6798/6870 resistance zone will target 0.7156 resistance. In case of another fall, strong support should be seen from 0.6169/6361 to bring rebound.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.