Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral as consolidations continue below 0.6760 temporary top. Downside of retreat should be contained by 55 4H EMA (now at 0.6676) to bring rebound. Above 0.6760 will target 0.6798 resistance next. Firm break there will argue that larger rise from 0.6269 is ready to resume through 0.6870 resistance. However, sustained break of 55 4H EMA will confirm short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 0.6633) and possibly below.

In the bigger picture, overall, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern. Rise from 0.6340 is likely developing into another rising leg. Firm break of 0.6798/6870 resistance zone will target 0.7156 resistance. In case of another fall, strong support should be seen from 0.6169/6361 to bring rebound.