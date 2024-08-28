Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6771; (P) 0.6784; (R1) 0.6805; More...

AUD/USD edges higher as rise from 0.6348 continues today. Intraday bias stays on the upside despite some loss of momentum as seen in 4H MACD. Next target is 0.6870. Firm break there will target 100% projection of 0.6269 to 0.6870 from 0.6348 at 0.6949. Near term outlook will stay bullish as long as 0.6696 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, overall, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with rise from 0.6269 as the third leg. Firm break of 0.6798/6870 resistance zone will target 0.7156 resistance. In case of another fall, strong support should be seen from 0.6169/6361 to bring rebound.