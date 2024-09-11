Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6637; (P) 0.6657; (R1) 0.6673; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains on the downside for the moment. Decisive break of 38.2% retracement of 0.6348 to 0.6823 at 0.6642 will target 61.8% retracement at 0.6529. On the upside, though, above 0.6766 resistance will bring retest of 0.6823 instead.

In the bigger picture, overall, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with rise from 0.6269 as the third leg. Firm break of 0.6798/6870 resistance zone will target 0.7156 resistance. In case of another fall, strong support should be seen from 0.6169/6361 to bring rebound.