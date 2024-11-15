Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6431; (P) 0.6465; (R1) 0.6488; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remain son the downside for the moment. Current fall from 0.6941 should target 61.8% projection of 0.6941 to 0.6511 from 0.6687 at 0.6421. Firm break there will target 100% projection at 0.6257 next. On the upside, above 0.6511 support turned resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.6687 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.6269 (2023 low) should have completed with three waves up to 0.6941. Corrective pattern from 0.6169 (2022 low) is now extending with another falling leg. Deeper decline would be seen back to 0.6269 as sideway trading extends.