Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6459; (P) 0.6482; (R1) 0.6509; More...

AUD/USD’s fall from 0.6941 resumed by breaking through 0.6433 support today. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 0.6348 support. Break there will target 0.6269 low next. On the upside, above 0.6503 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.6269 (2023 low) should have completed with three waves up to 0.6941. Corrective pattern from 0.6169 (2022 low) is now extending with another falling leg. Deeper decline would be seen back to 0.6269 as sideway trading extends.