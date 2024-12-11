Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6347; (P) 0.6395; (R1) 0.6426; More...

AUD/USD’s break of 0.6371 temporary low indicates resumption of whole fall from 0.6941. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 0.6348 support, and then 0.6269. On the upside, above 0.6470 resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 D EMA (now at 0.6559) holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term consolidation to the down trend from 0.8006. More sideway trading could be seen above 0.6169, but overall outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.6941 resistance holds. Firm break of 0.6169 will resume the down trend to 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 from 0.6941 at 0.5806 next.