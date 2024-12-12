Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6341; (P) 0.6365; (R1) 0.6393; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD is turned neutral again with current recovery. Some consolidations would be seen above 0.6336 temporary low. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 D EMA (now at 0.6554) holds. Break of 0.6336 will resume the fall from 0.6941 to 0.6269 support next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term consolidation to the down trend from 0.8006. More sideway trading could be seen above 0.6169, but overall outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.6941 resistance holds. Firm break of 0.6169 will resume the down trend to 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 from 0.6941 at 0.5806 next.