AUD/USD Weekly Report

AUD/USD’s break of 0.6169 key support level last week confirms larger down trend resumption. Initial bias stays on the downside this week for 61.8% projection of 0.6687 to 0.6198 from 0.6301 at 0.5999. For now, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.6301 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high) is resuming with break of 0.6169 (2022 low). Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 from 0.6941 at 0.5806, In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.6587) holds.

In the long term picture, prior rejection by 55 M EMA (now at 0.6846) is taken as a bearish signal. But for now, fall from 0.8006 is still seen as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 0.5506 long term bottom (2020 low). Hence, in case of deeper fall, strong support should emerge above 0.5506 to contain downside to bring reversal. However, this view is subject to adjustment if current decline accelerates further.