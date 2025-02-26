Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6325; (P) 0.6341; (R1) 0.6360; More...

Immediate focus stays on 0.6327 support in AUD/USD. Decisive break of 0.6327 will suggest that the corrective rebound from 0.6087 has completed ahead of 38.2% retracement of 0.6941 to 0.6087 at 0.6413. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for retesting 0.6087 low. Nevertheless, sustained break of 0.6413 will pave the way back to 61.8% retracement at 0.6615, even still as a correction.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.6941 (2024 high) is seen as part of the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 from 0.6941 at 0.5806. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.6505) holds.