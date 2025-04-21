Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6365; (P) 0.6379; (R1) 0.6391; More...

AUD/USD’s rally resumed after brief consolidations and intraday bias is back on the upside. Current rise from 0.5913 should target 61.8% retracement of 0.6941 to 0.5913 at 0.6548, even still as a corrective move. On the downside, below 0.6356 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.6941 (2024 high) is seen as part of the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 0.8006 to 0.6169 from 0.6941 at 0.5806. However, sustained trading above 55 W EMA (now at 0.6443) will argue that a medium term bottom was already formed, and set up further rebound to 0.6941 resistance instead.