Wed, Jan 07, 2026 00:16 GMT
More
    HomeTechnical OutlookAUDUSD OutlookAUD/USD Daily Report

    AUD/USD Daily Report

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6679; (P) 0.6699; (R1) 0.6735; More...

    AUD/USD’s rally resumed by breaking through 0.6726 and intraday bias is back on the upside. Sustained break of 0.6713 fibonacci level will carry larger bullish implications. Next near term target will be 61.8% projection of 0.5913 to 0.6706 from 0.6420 at 0.6910. For now, risk will stay on the upside as long as 0.6659 support holds, in case of retreat.

    In the bigger picture, the break of multi-year falling trend line resistance suggests that rise from 0.5913 is possibly reversing whole down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Decisive break of 38.2% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.6713 will solidify this case, and bring further rally to 61.8% retracement at 0.7206. On the downside, however, firm break of 0.6420 support will suggest rejection by 0.6713 and retain medium term bearishness.

    ActionForex
    ActionForex

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.