Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.6666; (P) 0.6687; (R1) 0.6704; More...

Intraday bias in AUD/USD remains neutral as sideway consolidations continues. Further rally is expected with 0.6659 support intact. On the upside, above 0.6765 will resume the whole rise from 0.5913 and target 61.8% projection of 0.5913 to 0.6706 from 0.6420 at 0.6910. However, considering bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, firm break of 0.6659 will confirm short term topping, and bring deeper correction back to 55 D EMA (now at 0.6629) and below.

In the bigger picture, current development argues that rise from 0.5913 (2024 low) is reversing whole down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Further rally should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.7206. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.6420 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.