AUD/USD’s rally continues today and intraday bias stays on the upside, sustained trading above 61.8% projection of 0.5913 to 0.6706 from 0.6420 at 0.6910 will pave the way to 100% projection at 0.7213. On the downside, below 0.6833 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first. But downside of retreat should be contained well above 0.6667 support to bring another rally.

In the bigger picture, current development argues that rise from 0.5913 (2024 low) is reversing whole down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Further rally should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.7206. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.6420 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.