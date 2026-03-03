Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7048; (P) 0.7083; (R1) 0.7129; More...

AUD/USD is still bounded in sideway trading and intraday bias stays neutral. Further rise is expected with 0.6896 support intact. On the upside, firm break of 0.7146 will resume resume larger up trend to 100% projection of 0.5913 to 0.6706 from 0.6420 at 0.7213.

In the bigger picture, current development argues that rise from 0.5913 (2024 low) is reversing whole down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Further rally should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.7206. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.6706 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pullback.