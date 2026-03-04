Wed, Mar 04, 2026 08:42 GMT
    Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7048; (P) 0.7083; (R1) 0.7129; More...

    AUD/USD accelerated lower, but stays above 0.6896 support. Intraday bias remains neutral at this point. Further rally is still in favor with 0.6896 support intact. On the upside, firm break of 0.7146 will resume resume larger up trend 0.7206 fibonacci level. However, firm break of 0.6896 will indicate that a larger scale correction is underway, and target 38.2% retracement of 0.5913 to 0.7146 at 0.6675.

    In the bigger picture, current development argues that rise from 0.5913 (2024 low) is reversing whole down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Further rally should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.7206. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.6706 resistance turned support holds, even in case of deep pullback.

