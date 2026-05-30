AUD/USD Weekly Report

AUD/USD’s late break of 0.7183 resistance suggests that pullback from 0.7277 has already completed at 0.7076, after defending 55 D EMA. Initial bias is back on the upside this week for retesting 0.7277 high first. Firm break there will resume larger up trend. For now, risk will stay on the upside as long as 0.7076 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.5913 (2024 low) is still in progress. Decisive break of 61.8% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.7206 will solidify the case that it’s already reversing the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Further rally should then be seen to retest 0.8006. For now, outlook will remain bullish as long as 0.6832 support holds, in case of pullback.

In the long term picture, rise from 0.5913 is seen as the third leg of the whole pattern from 0.5506 (2020 low). It’s still early to judge if this is an impulsive or corrective pattern. But in either case, further rise should be seen back to 0.8006 and possibly above. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.6804) holds.