Intraday bias in AUD/USD stays mildly on the upside for the moment. Rebound from 0.7076 should extend to retest 0.7277 high first. Firm break there will resume larger up trend. For now, risk will stay on the upside as long as 0.7076 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.5913 (2024 low) is still in progress. Decisive break of 61.8% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.7206 will solidify the case that it’s already reversing the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Further rally should then be seen to retest 0.8006. For now, outlook will remain bullish as long as 0.6832 support holds, in case of pullback.