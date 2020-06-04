Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6068; (P) 1.6193; (R1) 1.6351; More…

A temporary low is formed at 1.6033 after breaching 1.6085 support. Intraday bias in EUR/AUD is turned neutral first. Further decline is expected as long as 1.6772 resistance holds. Firm break of 1.6085 support will pave the way to next support level at 1.5346. Nevertheless, break of 1.6772 resistance will indicate short term bottoming and turn bias to the upside for stronger rebound.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, the firm break of 1.6597 key cluster support, (2015 high and 38.2% retracement of 1.1602 to 1.9799 at 1.6668, 55 week EMA (now at 1.6553) suggests that whole up trend from 1.1602 (2012 low) might have completed. Deeper fall would now be seen to 61.8% retracement at 1.4733. This week remain the preferred case now as long as 1.7194 resistance holds.