Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.6117; (P) 1.6175; (R1) 1.6220; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD is turned neutral with today’s retreat. On the upside, firm break of 1.630 resistance will extend the consolidation from 1.6033 with another rising leg, back to 1.6827 resistance. On the downside, sustained break of 1.6033 low will resume whole down trend from 1.9799.

In the bigger picture, price action from 1.9799 are seen as developing into a corrective pattern. The question is whether it’s a sideway pattern or a deep correction. On the downside, sustained break of 1.6033 will suggest it’s the latter case and target 61.8% retracement of 1.1602 (2012 low) to 1.9799 at 1.4733. On the upside, break of 1.6827 resistance will favor the former case and bring stronger rebound.