Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.5484; (P) 1.5547; (R1) 1.5589; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains neutral as consolidation from 1.5250 is extending. On the upside, break of 1.5672 will bring stronger rebound. But upside should be limited by 38.2% retracement of 1.6827 to 1.5250 at 1.5852. On the downside, below 1.5423 should bring retest of 1.5250 low. Overall, down trend from 1.9799 is expected to resume after consolidation from 1.5250 completes.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.9799 are developing into a deep correction, to long term up trend from 1.1602 (2012 low). Deeper fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.1602 to 1.9799 at 1.4733. Medium term outlook will remain bearish as long as 1.6033 support turned resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.