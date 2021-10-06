<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.5869; (P) 1.5931; (R1) 1.5971; More…

EUR/AUD recovers after touching 1.5898 support and intraday bias remains neutral first. As long as 1.5898 holds, larger rise from 1.5250 is still in favor to continue. Break of 1.6232 will turn bias to the upside for retesting 1.6434 high first. However, sustained break of 1.5898 will argue that rise from 1.5250 has completed, and turn near term outlook bearish for 1.5614 support first.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.5250 medium term bottom is currently seen as a correction to the down trend from 1.9799 first. Stronger rise could be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.9799 to 1.5250 at 1.6988 next. We’d tentatively expect strong resistance from there to limit upside, at least on first attempt. Meanwhile, break of 1.5898 support will indicate that the rebound has completed. Larger down trend from 1.9799 might be ready to resume through 1.5250 low.