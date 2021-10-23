EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/AUD dropped further to as low as 1.5456 last week, but formed a temporary low there and recovered. Initial bias remains neutral this week for consolidations first. On the downside, break of 1.5456 will resume the fall from 1.6434 to 161.8% projection of 1.6434 to 1.5907 from 1.6232 at 1.5379 next. Break there will target 1.5250 low. Nevertheless, break of 1.5716 will turn bias to the upside for stronger rebound to 55 day EMA (now at 1.5893).

In the bigger picture, with 38.2% retracement of 1.9799 to 1.5250 at 1.6988 intact, the down trend from 1.9799 (2020 high) is expected to resume at a later stage. Firm break of 1.5250 will target 61.8% retracement of 1.1602 (2012 low) to 1.9799 at 1.4733. In any case, sustained break of 1.6988 fibonacci level is needed to indicate long term reversal.

In the longer term picture, rise from 1.1602 (2012 low) should have already completed with three waves up to 1.9799 (2020 high). Fall from there is seen as a medium term to long term down leg as a long term down trend, or a sideway pattern. In either case, break of 1.5250 will target 61.8 retracement of 1.1602 to 1.9799 at 1.4733. Break there will target 1.3624 long term support.