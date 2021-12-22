<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.5725; (P) 1.5804; (R1) 1.5852; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD stays neutral for the moment. On the upside, break of 1.5905 minor resistance will argue that pull back form 1.6168 is complete. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for retesting 1.6168 first. Break there will resume rise form 1.5354 to 1.6434 resistance. On the downside, below 1.5655 will target 1.5354 support instead.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook remains neutral for the moment. Rise from 1.5354 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.5250 low. Further rise cannot be ruled out, but even in that case, strong resistance should be seen at 38.2% retracement of 1.9799 to 1.5250 at 1.6988. Larger down trend from 1.9799 is in favor to extend through 1.5250 at a later stage.