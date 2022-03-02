<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.5274; (P) 1.5366; (R1) 1.5428; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD remains on the downside for 1.5250 low. Decisive break there will resume larger down trend from 1.9799. Next near term target will be 100% projection of 1.6343 to 1.5354 from 1.6223 at 1.5143. On the upside, break of 1.5559 support turned resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook stays bearish in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.5250 low are seen as a corrective pattern. Further extension could be seen and another rise cannot be ruled out. But strong resistance should be seen at 38.2% retracement of 1.9799 to 1.5250 at 1.6988. Larger down trend from 1.9799 (2020 high) is in favor to extend through 1.5250 at a later stage. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.1602 (2012 low) to 1.9799 at 1.4733