Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.5201; (P) 1.5272; (R1) 1.5317; More…

EUR/AUD’s fall continues today and break of 1.5250 low indicates resumption of larger down trend from 1.9799. Intraday bias stays on the downside for 100% projection of 1.6343 to 1.5354 from 1.6223 at 1.5143. Sustained break there will pave the way to 161.8% projection at 1.4476. On the upside, break of 1.5559 support turned resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook stays bearish in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, break of 1.5250 support indicates resumption of whole down trend from 1.9799 (2020 high). Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.1602 (2012 low) to 1.9799 at 1.4733 and below. But we’d tentatively look for bottoming sign above 1.3624 long term support, for an interim rebound. Meanwhile, break of 1.6223 resistance is now needed to indicate medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish.