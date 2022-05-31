<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.4955; (P) 1.4983; (R1) 1.5007; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD stays neutral at this point. On the downside, break of 1.4882 support will reaffirm that case that corrective rebound from 1.4318 has completed at 1.5277, ahead of 1.5354 resistance. Deeper fall would be seen to 1.4597 support, and then 1.4318 low. Also, risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.5277 resistance holds.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.5354 support turned resistance holds, larger down trend from 1.9799 (2020 high) is still expected to continue. On resumption, next target is 61.8% projection of 1.9799 to 1.5250 from 1.6434 at 1.3623, which is close to 1.3624 long term support (2017 low). However, firm break of 1.5354 will indicate medium term bottoming and bring stronger rally back to 1.6434 key resistance.