Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.4799; (P) 1.4995; (R1) 1.5110; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD is turned neutral with current retreat. On the downside, break of 1.4759 support will suggest that rebound from 1.4318 has completed. Intraday bias will be turn back to the downside for retesting 1.4318 low. On the upside, above 1.5187 will target 1.5277 resistance and than 1.5354 support turned resistance next.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.5354 support turned resistance holds, larger down trend from 1.9799 (2020 high) is still expected to continue. On resumption, next target is 61.8% projection of 1.9799 to 1.5250 from 1.6434 at 1.3623, which is close to 1.3624 long term support (2017 low). However, firm break of 1.5354 will indicate medium term bottoming and bring stronger rally back to 1.6434 key resistance.