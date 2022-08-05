<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.4609; (P) 1.4658; (R1) 1.4752; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/AUD stays neutral at this point. While stronger recovery cannot be ruled out, upside should be limited below 1.4910 resistance to bring fall resumption. On the downside, break the 1.4508 will resume the decline from 1.5396 to retest 1.4318 low. However, firm break of 1.4910 will dampen this bearish view and bring stronger rally.

In the bigger picture, rejection by 1.5354 support turned resistance, as well as 55 week EMA (now at 1.5378), maintain medium term bearishness. That is, larger down trend from 1.9799 is not completed yet. Break of 1.4318 low will target 61.8% projection of 1.9799 to 1.5250 from 1.6434 at 1.3623, which is close to 1.3624 long term support (2017 low). This will remain the favored case now as long as 1.5396 resistance holds.