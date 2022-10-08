EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/AUD rose further to 1.5416 last week but failed to sustain above 1.5396 resistance and retreated. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. Further rally is in favor as long as 1.5047 support holds. Firm break of 1.5416 will carry larger bullish implication. Next target is 161.8% projection of 1.4281 to 1.4965 from 1.4716 at 1.5823. However, break of 1.5047 will turn bias back to the downside for 55 day EMA (now at 1.4867).

In the bigger picture, current development raises the chance of medium term bottoming at at 1.4281, on bullish convergence condition in daily MACD. Firm break of 1.5396 will bring stronger rally back to 1.6434 key resistance next. Nevertheless, rejection by 1.5396 will maintain medium term bearishness for another fall through 1.4281 at a later stage.

In the longer term picture, as long as 55 month EMA (now at 1.5599) holds, the down trend from 1.9799 (2020 high) could still extend to 1.3624 long term support, and below. However, sustained trading above 55 month EMA will raise the chance that this down trend was over. Further break of 1.6434 resistance should confirm medium term bullish reversal.